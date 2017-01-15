President Obama Announces More Key Administration Posts

Washington, DC - President Barack Obama announced his intent to appoint the following individuals to key Administration posts:
- John Frank – Member, Cultural Property Advisory Committee
- Lothar von Falkenhausen – Member, Cultural Property Advisory Committee
- Karol Wight – Member, Cultural Property Advisory Committee
- Nancy Wilkie – Member, Cultural Property Advisory Committee
- Terry Boston – Member, National Infrastructure Advisory Council
- Christa Dietzen – Member, President's Council on Fitness, Sports, and Nutrition
- Benjamin Flanner – Member, President's Council on Fitness, Sports, and Nutrition
- Jayne Greenberg— Member, President's Council on Fitness, Sports, and Nutrition
- Barbara Van Dahlen – Member, President's Council on Fitness, Sports, and Nutrition
- Grant Harris – Member, United States Holocaust Memorial Council
- Andrew Weinstein – Member, United States Holocaust Memorial Council
- Markos Kounalakis – Member, J. William Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board
- Mark Pryor – Member, J. William Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board
President Obama said, “These fine public servants bring a depth of experience and tremendous dedication to their important roles. I know they will serve the American people well.”