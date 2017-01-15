President Obama Announces More Key Administration Posts

Details

Washington, DC - President Barack Obama announced his intent to appoint the following individuals to key Administration posts:

  • John Frank – Member, Cultural Property Advisory Committee
  • Lothar von Falkenhausen – Member, Cultural Property Advisory Committee
  • Karol Wight – Member, Cultural Property Advisory Committee
  • Nancy Wilkie – Member, Cultural Property Advisory Committee
  • Terry Boston – Member, National Infrastructure Advisory Council
  • Christa Dietzen – Member, President's Council on Fitness, Sports, and Nutrition
  • Benjamin Flanner – Member, President's Council on Fitness, Sports, and Nutrition
  • Jayne Greenberg— Member, President's Council on Fitness, Sports, and Nutrition
  • Barbara Van Dahlen – Member, President's Council on Fitness, Sports, and Nutrition
  • Grant Harris – Member, United States Holocaust Memorial Council
  • Andrew Weinstein – Member, United States Holocaust Memorial Council
  • Markos Kounalakis – Member, J. William Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board
  • Mark Pryor – Member, J. William Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board

President Obama said, “These fine public servants bring a depth of experience and tremendous dedication to their important roles.  I know they will serve the American people well.”

