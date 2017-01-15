President Obama Announces More Key Administration Posts

Washington, DC - President Barack Obama announced his intent to appoint the following individuals to key Administration posts:

John Frank – Member, Cultural Property Advisory Committee

Lothar von Falkenhausen – Member, Cultural Property Advisory Committee

Karol Wight – Member, Cultural Property Advisory Committee

Nancy Wilkie – Member, Cultural Property Advisory Committee

Terry Boston – Member, National Infrastructure Advisory Council

Christa Dietzen – Member, President's Council on Fitness, Sports, and Nutrition

Benjamin Flanner – Member, President's Council on Fitness, Sports, and Nutrition

Jayne Greenberg— Member, President's Council on Fitness, Sports, and Nutrition

Barbara Van Dahlen – Member, President's Council on Fitness, Sports, and Nutrition

Grant Harris – Member, United States Holocaust Memorial Council

Andrew Weinstein – Member, United States Holocaust Memorial Council

Markos Kounalakis – Member, J. William Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board

Mark Pryor – Member, J. William Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board

President Obama said, “These fine public servants bring a depth of experience and tremendous dedication to their important roles. I know they will serve the American people well.”