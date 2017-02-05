Editorial Boards Across The Country Praise Judge Gorsuch

Washington, DC - Editorial Boards Across The Country Praise Judge Gorsuch:

The Wall Street Journal: “A Leading Light On The Tenth Circuit Court Of Appeals… As Qualified As He Is, Judge Gorsuch Ought To Be Confirmed At Least As Easily As President Obama’s Appointees…” “Judge Gorsuch is a leading light on the Tenth Circuit Court of Appeals, where he was appointed in 2006 by George W. Bush. … As qualified as he is, Judge Gorsuch ought to be confirmed at least as easily as President Obama’s appointees Elena Kagan and Sonia Sotomayor.” (Editorial, “Trump’s Good Justice,” The Wall Street Journal, 1/31/17)

New York Daily News: “No One Has Ever Questioned Gorsuch’s Intellect Or Qualifications. … A High-Caliber Mind… His Journey From Judge Gorsuch To Justice Gorsuch Is Easy To Envision…” “No one has ever questioned Gorsuch’s intellect or qualifications. A graduate of Columbia, Harvard and Oxford, he clerked for two Supreme Court justices and served in the Department of Justice and at a top law firm before beginning a 10-year appeals court stint. … While Gorsuch is hardly our ideological ideal, he is a high-caliber mind who stands solidly in the mainstream of conservative jurisprudence. Barring unforeseen revelations — or a partisan blockade that would be as hypocritical as it is destructive — his journey from Judge Gorsuch to Justice Gorsuch is easy to envision.” (Editorial, “Courting Competence: President Trump's Supreme Justice Pick,” New York Daily News, 1/31/17)

San Francisco Chronicle: “[Gorsuch’s] Scholarly Credentials Are Impeccable…” “As President Trump announced his choice of Judge Neil Gorsuch to succeed the late Justice Antonin Scalia on Tuesday, one big question hovered over Washington: Were Senate Democrats prepared to block the U.S. Supreme Court nomination by any means? … His scholarly credentials are impeccable: Columbia, Harvard, Oxford and Supreme Court clerk for Justices Byron ‘Whizzer’ White and Anthony Kennedy.” (Editorial, “Democrats: Give Gorsuch Vetting, Hearing, Up-Or-Down Vote,” San Francisco Chronicle, 1/31/17)

New York Post: “An Impeccable Résumé… Affable And Witty…” “Gorsuch boasts an impeccable résumé, having clerked for Justices Byron White and Anthony Kennedy. Affable and witty, he’s even described as Scalia’s ‘intellectual equal.’” (Editorial, “Trump Picks A Scalia-Clone To Fill Empty Supreme Court Seat,” New York Post, 1/31/17)

San Diego Union-Tribune: “An Impressive Jurist… Deserves Confirmation…” “Gorsuch is an impressive jurist, and that judgment goes beyond his Harvard law background, his clerking for two U.S. Supreme Court justices and the acclaim he’s received as a judge and professor. … For these reasons, we believe that if Gorsuch does well in his nomination hearings and if no red flags emerge in the heavy scrutiny he is likely to face in coming weeks, he deserves confirmation.” (Editorial, “Why Neil Gorsuch Is A Good Supreme Court Pick For Donald Trump,” San Diego Union-Tribune, 1/31/17)

Houston Chronicle: “[Gorsuch’s] Pedigree Is Undeniably Impressive…” “Gorsuch, who sits on the federal appeals court in the Denver-based 10th circuit, has been praised for his elegant writing. … His pedigree is undeniably impressive: Gorsuch clerked on the Supreme Court for Justices Byron White and Anthony Kennedy and studied for a doctorate of philosophy at Oxford University.” (Editorial, “Is Eight Enough?,” Houston Chronicle, 1/31/17)

Colorado Springs Gazette: “Trump Could Not Have Made A Better Supreme Court Appointment Than Gorsuch.” (Editorial, “Trump Could Not Have Made A Better Supreme Court Appointment Than Colorado's Neil Gorsuch,” Colorado Springs Gazette, 1/31/17)

Denver Post: “A Brilliant Legal Mind… Applied The Law Fairly And Consistently…” “Neil Gorsuch is a federal judge in Denver with Western roots and a reputation for being a brilliant legal mind and talented writer. Those who have followed Gorsuch’s career say that from his bench in the U.S. 10th Circuit Court of Appeals he has applied the law fairly and consistently, even issuing provocative challenges to the Supreme Court to consider his rulings.” (Editorial, “Trump Would Do Well To Consider Neil Gorsuch For Supreme Court,” Denver Post, 1/26/17)