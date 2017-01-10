Special Advisor for Children's Issues Travels to Indonesia and the Philippines

Washington, DC - Special Advisor for Children’s Issues, Ambassador Susan Jacobs will visit Indonesia and the Philippines January 9-13.

Special Advisor Jacobs will travel to Indonesia and meet with government leaders to discuss the benefits of joining the Hague Abduction Convention and explore ways to better protect the interests of children.

Special Advisor Jacobs will then visit the Philippines and meet with government officials to discuss the strong partnership under the Hague Adoption Convention and ways to strengthen our practices under the Abduction Convention.

For more information about children’s issues, please visit: http://ChildrensIssues.state.gov