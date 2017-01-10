Ambassador D. Bruce Wharton, Acting Under Secretary for Public Diplomacy and Public Affairs, Presents Inaugural Citizen Diplomacy Award

Washington, DC - Ambassador D. Bruce Wharton, Acting Under Secretary for Public Diplomacy and Public Affairs, will present the Bureau of Public Affairs' first annual Citizen Diplomacy Award at a ceremony to be held at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, January 9, 2017, at the U.S. Department of State. The Bureau of Public Affairs is pleased to announce the selection of the Greater Fort Lauderdale Sister Cities International, Inc. as the first recipient of the inaugural Citizen Diplomacy Award.

The Citizen Diplomacy Award was created in recognition of American citizens and organizations that are leading efforts to renew and strengthen important international relationships that further U.S. foreign policy objectives.

Acting Under Secretary Wharton’s award presentation will be open to the press.

Acting Under Secretary Wharton’s remarks will be streamed live on state.gov