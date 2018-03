Whole grains for a healthy heart

Yuma, Arizona - Whole grains are good sources of fiber, and nutrients found in whole grains help promote heart health. To increase the amount of whole grains in your diet, make simple substitutions.

Choose breads made from 100 percent whole grains instead of breads made from refined white flour. Select brown rice instead of white rice. Trade sugar-sweetened cereals for whole-grain cereals, such as whole-wheat bran flakes, shredded wheat or oatmeal.