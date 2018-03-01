What do your blood pressure numbers mean?

Scottsdale, Arizona - This blood pressure chart can help you figure out if your blood pressure is at a healthy level or if you'll need to take some steps to improve your numbers.

Blood pressure readings fall into four general categories, ranging from normal to stage 2 high blood pressure (hypertension). The level of your blood pressure determines what kind of treatment you may need. To get an accurate blood pressure measurement, your doctor should evaluate your readings based on the average of two or more blood pressure readings at three or more office visits.

Here's a look at the four blood pressure categories and what they mean for you. If your readings fall into two different categories, your correct blood pressure category is the higher category. For example, if your blood pressure reading is 125/85 millimeters of mercury (mm Hg), you have stage 1 hypertension.

Top number (systolic) in mm Hg And/or Bottom number (diastolic) in mm Hg Your category* What to do† *Ranges may be lower for children and teenagers. Talk to your child's doctor if you're concerned your child has high blood pressure. †Note: These recommendations address high blood pressure as a single health condition. If you also have heart disease, diabetes, chronic kidney disease or certain other conditions, you may need to treat your blood pressure more aggressively. Below 120 and Below 80 Normal blood pressure Maintain or adopt a healthy lifestyle. 120-129 and Below 80 Elevated blood pressure Maintain or adopt a healthy lifestyle. 130-139 or 80-89 Stage 1 high blood pressure (hypertension) Maintain or adopt a healthy lifestyle. Talk to your doctor about if you need to take one or more medications. 140 or higher or 90 or higher Stage 2 high blood pressure (hypertension) Maintain or adopt a healthy lifestyle. Talk to your doctor about taking more than one medication.

If you're a healthy adult younger than age 60, or if you have chronic kidney disease, diabetes or coronary artery disease, your treatment goal is less than 140/90 mm Hg. If you're a healthy adult age 60 or older, your treatment goal is less than 150/90 mm Hg.

If your blood pressure is normal, maintaining or adopting a healthy lifestyle can prevent or delay the onset of high blood pressure or other health problems. If your blood pressure isn't normal, a healthy lifestyle — oftentimes along with medication — can help bring it under control and reduce your risk of life-threatening complications.