Women's Wellness: What you need to know about stroke

Rochester, Minnesota - Stroke is a medical emergency for everyone. Unfortunately, some women may experience a delay in care, because they don't recognize that their symptoms are being caused by a stroke. Mayo Clinic wants you to know the signs and symptoms of stroke. Prompt treatment can increase your chance of recovery.

In this Mayo Clinic Minute, reporter Vivien Williams discusses what women need to know about stroke with Dr. Maisha Robinson.

Watch: The Mayo Clinic Minute