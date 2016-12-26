Simple changes to cut the salt in your holiday dinner

Yuma, Arizona - I recently read a piece by Thomas Frieden, M.D., M.P.H., director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in JAMA entitled: "Sodium reduction - saving lives by putting choice into consumers' hands." In it, he lists grim statistics about the health problems caused by too much sodium:

High blood pressure is the leading cause of death from heart disease and stroke in the U.S., contributing to more than 1,000 deaths a day.

Nine out of 10 U.S. adults and children consume too much sodium. Average sodium intake is about 3,400 milligrams (mg) daily — well above the 2,300 mg recommended in the current Dietary Guidelines for Americans.

It is estimated that a decrease in sodium intake by 400 mg daily could prevent 32,000 heart attacks and 20,000 strokes a year. Reducing by 1,200 mg daily could prevent up to 500,000 deaths and save $100 billion in health care costs.

Frieden rightfully points out that most of the sodium in our food is put there by food manufacturers. However, he also notes that consumers can make better choices.

So let's look at some traditional holiday foods and what you can do to cut back on sodium: