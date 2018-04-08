Douglas CBP Officers Interrupt Smuggling Attempt

Douglas, Arizona - Customs and Border Protection officers at the Raul Hector Castro Port of Entry in Douglas, Arizona, prevented a woman from smuggling almost 340 pounds of marijuana into the United States Thursday afternoon.

Officers referred the 42-year-old woman for a further inspection of her Chevy SUV following an alert by a CBP narcotics detection canine to an odor it was trained to detect. When officers searched the vehicle, they found more 270 packages of marijuana scattered throughout the vehicle. The drugs have an estimated value of almost 169,000.

Officers seized the drugs and vehicle, and arrested the subject, a Mexican national, for narcotics smuggling. She has been turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.