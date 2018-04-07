Border Patrol Agents Arrest Convicted Child Molester

Sasabe, Arizona - Tucson Station Border Patrol agents arrested a previously convicted child sex offender Tuesday evening after he re-entered the United States illegally near Sasabe.

While processing Moises Bautista-Ortiz, a 31-year-old Mexican national, agents conducted a records check and learned he had been convicted in Maricopa County of child molestation in January 2013 and given life probation.

Bautista will be processed for immigration violations and faces prosecution for re-entry as a felon.

All persons apprehended by the Border Patrol undergo criminal history checks using biometrics to ensure illegal immigrants with criminal histories are positively identified.

