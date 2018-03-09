Three Points USBP Agents Arrest Previously Deported Salvadorian MS-13 Gang Member

Tucson, Arizona - Three Points Border Patrol agents patrolling a remote mountain pass west of Tucson Sunday evening encountered and arrested a Salvadorian man who entered the U.S. illegally.

The man, later identified as 23-year-old Gerson Sanchez-Benitez, was transported to the Three Points Station for processing, where agents ran his biometric information through a criminal database and discovered his active affiliation with the MS-13 street gang. He was previously deported from the U.S. in 2017 for crimes committed in Virginia.

Sanchez will remain in federal custody pending prosecution for criminal immigration violations.

All persons apprehended by the Border Patrol undergo criminal history checks using biometrics to ensure illegal immigrants with criminal histories are positively identified.

