Nogales Border Patrol Agents Apprehend Convicted Sex Offender

Nogales, Arizona - Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents from the Nogales Border Patrol Station arrested a man yesterday who was in the United States illegally and was previously convicted for rape.

Monday morning, agents arrested Gerrardo Garcia, a 43-year-old Mexican national, near the City of Nogales. During processing, a records check on Garcia revealed he was convicted in 2016 of Rape of Spouse by Force and Inflicting Corporal Injury to Spouse in Madera County, California. Garcia was sentenced to 18 months in prison.

Garcia is currently in federal custody awaiting a disposition on felony criminal immigration violations.

All persons apprehended by the Border Patrol undergo criminal history checks using biometrics to ensure illegal immigrants with criminal histories are positively identified.