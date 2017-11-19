Border Patrol Stops Smuggling Attempts in Naco

Naco, Arizona - Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to the Brian A. Terry Station in Naco, Arizona, stopped two vehicles during separate immigration inspections Sunday and found undocumented aliens in both vehicles.

Sunday morning, agents stopped a Ford Taurus traveling north on State Route 80 near Bisbee to conduct an immigration inspection on two visible occupants. During the encounter, agents identified the visible occupants, a 51-year-old man and a 47-year-old woman, as U.S. citizens from the Phoenix area. A subsequent search of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of a 46-year-old male Mexican national in the vehicle’s trunk.

Later that day, agents conducted an immigration stop on a Ford Mustang near mile marker 354 on Highway 92. Agents identified the driver as a 21-year-old U.S. citizen residing in Black Canyon City, Arizona; traveling with a 38-year-old male Mexican national in the vehicle’s trunk.

In both incidents, agents arrested the U.S. citizens for human smuggling and seized their vehicles. The two undocumented aliens are being held for immigration violations and will be processed in accordance with Tucson Sector guidelines.

