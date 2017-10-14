San Luis CBP Officers Intercept Meth Smuggler

San Luis, Arizona - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at Arizona’s Port of San Luis arrested a Mexican national and seized almost 37 pounds of methamphetamine last Saturday evening.

Officers referred a 52-year-old Mexican man for further inspection of his Chevrolet sedan as he was entering the U.S. Subsequently, a CBP narcotics detection canine alerted officers to the presence of drugs in the firewall, where they discovered and removed packages of meth. The drugs weighed nearly 37 pounds, with an estimated value of more than $110,000.

Officers arrested the suspect for narcotics smuggling and turned him over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations. CBP officers also seized the drugs and vehicle.