Border Patrol Agents Foil Attempted Meth Smuggling at Checkpoint

Yuma, Arizona - Blythe Station Border Patrol agents arrested a male United States citizen who attempted to smuggle 10 pounds of methamphetamine through the Highway 78 Immigration Checkpoint Friday.

At approximately 7:45 p.m., agents referred the 38-year-old man to secondary inspection after a canine alerted to an odor it was trained to detect emitting from his vehicle in the primary inspection lane. A subsequent search of his vehicle yielded 10.076 pounds of methamphetamine hidden in the air intake manifold, worth an estimated $30,228.

Agents arrested the subject, who resides in Mohave Valley, Arizona, for possession of a controlled substance. The vehicle and narcotics were seized.

Federal law allows agents to charge individuals by complaint, a method that allows for the filing of criminal activity charges without inferring guilt. An individual is presumed innocent unless or until competent evidence is presented to a jury that establishes guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents effectively combat smuggling organizations attempting to illegally transport people and contraband through southwestern Arizona and California. Citizens can help the Border Patrol and U.S. Customs and Border Protection by calling 1-866-999-8727 toll-free to report suspicious activity. Callers can remain anonymous.