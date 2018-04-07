Governor Ducey Honors Legacy Of Former Governor Rose Mofford

Phoenix, Arizona - Thursday, Governor Doug Ducey issued a proclamation recognizing April 5, 2018 as Rose Mofford Day.

Governor Rose Mofford was sworn into office thirty years ago on April 5, 1988, becoming Arizona’s eighteenth governor and the state’s first woman chief executive. In doing so, she paved the way for Arizona to lead the nation with more women governors to date than any state in American history.

“Today marks thirty years since a true trailblazer shattered the glass ceiling through all nine floors of the Executive Tower, right up to the Governor’s Office,” said Governor Ducey. “Rose Mofford didn’t set out to be a role model; but she became one. Today we honor her legacy and pioneering spirit.”

Proclomation:

WHEREAS, Governor Rose Mofford, born in Globe, Arizona, served the citizens of Arizona throughout a fifty-one year career in state government; and

WHEREAS, Governor Mofford overcame blatant acts of discrimination, such as being fired from a job at one point in her career because her boss said he needed a man to do the job; and

WHEREAS, Governor Mofford went on to become Arizona’s first woman secretary of state in 1977; and

WHEREAS, on April 5, 1988, Governor Mofford became Arizona’s first woman governor, paving the way for Arizona to lead the nation with more women governors than any other state in American history; and

WHEREAS, Governor Mofford was one of Arizona’s most cherished and beloved leaders, known for her candor, professionalism, dedication to service, and ability to bring both sides of the aisle together; and

WHEREAS, Governor Mofford inspired young women everywhere to work hard, dream big, and persevere; and

WHEREAS, Governor Mofford has contributed to the great achievements and prosperity of our state, and and her trailblazing leadership and legacy should be honored and recognized; and

WHEREAS, April 5, 2018 marks thirty years since Governor Mofford was sworn into office as Arizona’s eighteenth governor.

NOW, THEREFORE, I, Douglas A. Ducey, Governor of the State of Arizona, do hereby proclaim April 5, 2018 as

ROSE MOFFORD DAY

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand and caused to be affixed the Great Seal of the State of Arizona

GOVERNOR

DONE at the Capitol in Phoenix on this fifth day in April in the year Two Thousand and Eighteen and of the Independence of the United States of America the Two Hundred and Forty-Second.

ATTEST:

SECRETARY OF STATE