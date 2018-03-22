Arizona's Congressional Term Limits Resolution Heads to Final Vote in the Senate

Phoenix, Arizona - U.S. Term Limits (USTL) praises the Arizona Senate Judiciary Committee for passing the resolution applying for a term limits convention. Today's vote was the last committee stop in the Arizona State Legislature. It heads to its final vote on the Senate floor, likely to be scheduled for the first week of April. HCR2024, based on USTL's model legislation, is an application for a convention for the sole purpose of proposing a constitutional amendment to impose term limits on members of Congress.

The measure, sponsored by Rep. Darin Mitchell, passed the Arizona House of Representatives last month. Since then, the initiative passed the two required committee stops in the Senate, including the vote today.

According to Philip Blumel, President of U.S. Term Limits, “We commend the members of the Arizona legislature who support this important term limits legislation. They know that more than 82% of Americans have rejected the career politician model and want to replace it with citizen leadership. The way to achieve this goal is through congressional term limits. The best chance we have of success is through term limits proposal convention applications passed through the state legislatures.”

According to the last nationwide poll on term limits conducted by McLaughlin & Associates in January 2018, term limits enjoys wide bipartisan support. McLaughlin’s analysis states, “Support for term limits is broad and strong across all political, geographic and demographic groups. An overwhelming 82% of voters approve of a Constitutional Amendment that will place term limits on members of Congress.”

Once HCR2024 passes the state Senate, Arizona will be included in the 34 states needed to trigger a term limits convention. If accepted, the amendment would need ratification from 38 states to become part of the U.S. Constitution.