Suspected Female Serial Bank Robber Arrested

Phoenix, Arizona - On Saturday, March 10, the Phoenix Police Department arrested Yolanda Young, 46, following a bank robbery at Desert Financial Credit Union at 6145 North 35th Avenue in Phoenix, Arizona. During the robbery, Young allegedly presented the teller with a demand note, received an undisclosed amount of money, and fled before she was apprehended.

Young was determined to be the subject of a February 26, 2018 press release in which the FBI was trying to identify a female bank robbery suspect.

Further investigation revealed that Young is a suspect in the following six bank robberies:

October 11, 2017 Academy Bank (inside Wal-Mart) 1607 West Bethany Home Road, Phoenix, Arizona

October 26, 2017 Academy Bank (inside Wal-Mart) 1607 West Bethany Home Road, Phoenix, Arizona

February 10, 2018 Academy Bank (inside Wal-Mart) 1607 West Bethany Home Road, Phoenix, Arizona

February 10, 2018 Alaska USA Federal Credit Union (inside Safeway) 4750 East Indian School Road, Phoenix, Arizona

February 25, 2018 First Convenience Bank (inside Wal-Mart) 3721 East Thomas Road, Phoenix, Arizona

March 10, 2018 Desert Financial Credit Union 6145 North 35th Avenue, Phoenix, Arizona

The FBI Violent Crime Task Force would like to thank the media and public for their help in this case, along with the Phoenix Police Department.