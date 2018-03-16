Governor Ducey Announces Vehicle Reduction Savings

Phoenix, Arizona - Governor Doug Ducey announced that a 14 percent reduction of state vehicles along with a decrease in personal vehicle reimbursements are projected to save over $31 million.

This reduction is a result of collaboration between state agency directors on how to make their departments more efficient and effective. Specifically, the departments found over 700 vehicles to eliminate from the fleet, saving $31 million in cost avoidance over the next seven years.

“The reduction in state vehicles is a prime example of how public dollars are being responsibly managed,” said Governor Ducey. “By taking a hard look at where our government can be more cost effective, we are saving millions of dollars and reducing the size of government.”