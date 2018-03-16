Governor Ducey Names Northern Arizona University Student To The Arizona Board Of Regents

Phoenix, Arizona - Governor Doug Ducey today named Lauren L’Ecuyer as student regent to the Arizona Board of Regents (ABOR).

​"​Lauren ​is an articulate and experienced student leader,” said Governor Ducey. “Her ​steadfast pursuit of excellence and hard-working nature have led to impressive academic achievements. I look forward to seeing her represent ​the voice of ​students statewide as our newest student regent on ​the ​ABOR.​"​



Lauren is a senior in the honors program at Northern Arizona University (NAU) ​and is studying hotel and restaurant management and political science. She currently serves as the​ ​NAU​ ​Student Body President.​ ​During her term, ​Lauren implemented the Council of Presidents on campus to address stakeholder communication, build student networking opportunities, and strengthen campus unification. Lauren previously served as the Head Fieldwork Intern for Senator John McCain’s 2016 campaign and was the Communication and Events Intern for the McCain Institute for International Leadership.

"Lauren has consistently demonstrated strong leadership as President of ASNAU and I have enjoyed working with her on behalf of our students," said NAU President Rita Cheng. "I am confident that Lauren will represent all state university students at the highest level as a member of the ABOR.

Lauren will replace Student Regent Vianney Careaga on July 1, 2018. Governor Ducey appointed Vianney in 2016 and during his tenure, Vianney has served on the Regents Executive Committee and is a member of the ABOR Audit, Business and Finance, Academic and Student Affairs Committees.

"I'd like to thank Vianney for his service on behalf of Arizona university students," said Governor Ducey. "His contributions to important higher education policy discussions, especially during the University of Arizona Presidential Search, have been invaluable to me, the Regents and the entire university system.