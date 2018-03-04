Convicted Methamphetamine Trafficker on the Run

Tucson, Arizona - Attorney General Mark Brnovich is warning the public to be on the lookout for a convicted drug trafficker who is currently on the run. A jury last week found Antonio Quintero-Ayon guilty of transporting 8.5 pounds of methamphetamine, as well as conducting a criminal enterprise, and conspiracy.

Quintero-Ayon absconded before trial and law enforcement has been unable to locate him. A warrant has been issued for his arrest. Quintero-Ayon was in a Ford Escape driving west on Interstate 10 near Tangerine Road in Pima County on November 28, 2016 when an Arizona Department of Public Safety Trooper pulled the vehicle over for a traffic violation. Troopers found more than $25,000 of methamphetamine hidden in the car. Quintero-Ayon was arrested that day, but released from Pima County Jail when he posted a $10,000 bond.

Assistant Attorney General Jordan Emerson prosecuted this matter.

Anyone with information on Quintero-Ayon’s whereabouts should immediately call a local law enforcement agency.