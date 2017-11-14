Arizona Continues Efforts to Praise Lawmakers’ Support for Empowerment Scholarships

Phoenix, Arizona - Americans for Prosperity-Arizona (AFP-AZ) has launched a new direct mail effort to continue educating Arizonans about the positive impact the Empowerment Scholarship Account (ESA) program is having in improving education outcomes. Arizona is a leader in promoting education freedom policies and ESAs are currently available to 3,500 students to attend the school of their choice. This year, the Arizona legislature voted to expand access to the ESA program to nearly all students.

AFP-AZ is thanking members of the House and Senate for standing with Governor Ducey on improving education outcomes. By voting to expand Empowerment Scholarship Accounts, these lawmakers have given Arizona children and families greater access to the education that works for them.

AFP-AZ state director, Andrew Clark released the following statement: “Our kids and families deserve a chance at receiving the best education possible. Voting to expand the ESA program was the right thing to do for all Arizona students. We want to thank some courageous lawmakers and Governor Ducey for working to give Arizona families the ability to choose the best education option for their children. As lawmakers prepare to go into the 2018 legislative session, we hope they continue to craft additional reforms that further expands the education freedom policy that is helping reshape and improve Arizona’s education outcomes.”