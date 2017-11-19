Agents, DPS rescue migrant in mountains near Sells

Sells, Arizona - Border Patrol agents from the Casa Grande Station encountered four illegal aliens in the mountains west of Sells, Arizona, Tuesday afternoon; one of whom required an aerial extraction by an Arizona Department of Public Safety helicopter.

During the encounter, agents identified three Mexican nationals and one Guatemalan national. Agents also determined the Guatemalan man had sustained a leg injury and required medical support.

Tucson Sector’s Border Patrol Search Trauma and Rescue team responded on dirt bikes. They were soon joined by Arizona DPS Ranger 58, a helicopter equipped for short haul extractions. BORSTAR agents treated the man’s leg and performed a long-rope extraction to a nearby ambulance with help from the DPS air asset. A BORSTAR agent accompanied the patient from the scene to a local hospital.

The three Mexican nationals were taken to the Casa Grande Station and are being processed for immigration violations, in accordance with Tucson Sector guidelines.

After receiving proper medical care, the Guatemalan national will also be processed for immigration violations.

Border Patrol officials encourage anyone in distress to call 911, or activate a rescue beacon, before becoming a casualty.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials welcome assistance from the community. Citizens can report suspicious activity to the Border Patrol and remain anonymous by calling 1-877-872-7435 toll free.