Arizona Science Center Announces Tickets on Sale Now for POMPEII: THE EXHIBITION

Phoenix, Arizona - Opening Saturday, November 18, 2017, at Arizona Science Center, POMPEII: The Exhibition examines life in Pompeii both before and after the catastrophic eruption of Mount Vesuvius on August 24, 79 A.D. This promises to be one of the most significant and immersive international exhibitions to fill the Science Center’s Sybil B. Harrington Galleries. The exhibition will run from November 18, 2017 through May 28, 2018.

Tickets are on sale now at http://azscience.org/pompeii.

On August 24, 79 A.D., the Roman city of Pompeii was frozen in time by the catastrophic eruption of Mount Vesuvius, burying everything in its path for more than 1700 years. The same ash and debris from Vesuvius’ unpredicted eruption that destroyed the city also remarkably preserved it.

In this blockbuster exhibition, guests will become time travelers, transported to the bustling commercial port and strategic military and trading center of Pompeii. Over 200 precious artifacts on loan from the unparalleled collection of the Naples National Archaeological Museum in Italy, including wall-sized frescoes, mosaics, marble and bronze sculptures, jewelry, statues and ancient Roman coins, will bring to life how Pompeii’s people lived, loved, work, worshipped and celebrated. In perhaps the most powerful portion of the exhibition, exquisite body casts of adults and children will vividly communicate the emotions of the victims.

POMPEII: The Exhibition will begin with a dramatic video that introduces Pompeii. Guests will then journey through the ancient city, where they will encounter a Roman villa, a market, temple, theater, and baths. From there, they will witness the impact Mount Vesuvius had on this ancient city as they experience a simulated volcanic eruption in a 4D theater. The exhibition will culminate with the reveal of authentic full body casts of human forms, poignantly dramatizing the impact of the extreme heat and noxious gases that left them forever frozen in time. A small, separate section of the exhibit will feature erotic art in a replica of a Pompeii brothel. Parental discretion is advised for this portion of the exhibition, which is not suitable for all ages.

“Pompeii: The Exhibition has received rave reviews across the country and we are thrilled to be able to introduce it to our community in Arizona.” said Chevy Humphrey, the Hazel A. Hare President and CEO of Arizona Science Center. “From the authenticity of the Roman town to the emotional impact of the body casts, this exhibition is truly unforgettable.”

Arizona Science Center will also be hosting a series of events and lectures in conjunction with POMPEII: The Exhibition. Visit azscience.org for updates.

TICKET INFORMATION

POMPEII: The Exhibition requires a timed-entry ticket. Advance purchase is highly recommended. Guests can purchase tickets online at azscience.org/pompeii, or in person at Arizona Science Center. POMPEII: The Exhibition tickets are $11.95 for adults and $9.95 for children (3–17). Arizona Science Center Member pricing is $9.95 for adults and $7.95 for children. General Admission is required for non-Members and is $18 for adults, $13 for children and $16 for seniors. Times to visit the exhibition will vary, check (insert link) for more details. The exhibition runs from November 18, 2017 through May 28, 2018.

POMPEII: The Exhibition is generously supported locally by APS, Blue Cross® Blue Shield® of Arizona and U.S. Bank and is located on Level 3 in the Sybil B. Harrington Galleries at Arizona Science Center.

About Exhibitions International

Founded by John Norman in 2003, Exhibitions International is the world’s preeminent museum exhibition producer. Under Norman’s direction, the company was entrusted with the most valuable treasures from earth and sea, including objects from the tomb of Tutankhamun, relics from Cleopatra’s Royal Palace, Princess Diana’s Royal Wedding Gown, and the only authenticated pirate treasure in the world. These riches are the heart and soul of breathtaking museum experiences created by Exhibitions International. Each unforgettable experience has mesmerized audiences at the finest art, science and history museums worldwide – totaling more than 30 million visitors.

About Naples National Archaeological Museum

A world-class museum located in the heart of the city, the National Archaeological Museum of Naples (MANN) houses one of the most important collections of classical archaeology in the world. Set in the massive 16th century palace Palazzo degli Studi, the museum was founded by Ferdinand IV in 1777. Formed from the discoveries from the Vesuvian Excavations which were at the time exhibited in Museo Herculanese in the Royal Palace at Portici and his family’s extensive collection of art and Roman antiquities, the Farnese collection, today the museum holds over three million objects of archaeological and historic importance.

About Arizona Science Center

The mission of Arizona Science Center is to inspire, educate and engage curious minds through science. The Center, located at 600 E. Washington Street in downtown Phoenix, features more than 300 hands-on exhibits, live demonstrations, the state-of-the-art Dorrance Planetarium and the five-story Irene P. Flinn Giant Screen Theater. CREATE, at Arizona Science Center® adjacent to the main building, is the newest

addition. This 6,500 square-foot community makerspace provides workshops, including 3D printing, laser cutting, woodworking and sewing. The Center also offers programs for all ages, including Camp Innovation, Teen Science Scene, Professional Development and Learning for Educators, and adults’ night out: Science With A Twist. For further details, please visit azscience.org