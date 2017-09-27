Nizhoni Ranch Gallery Partners with Wickenburg Museum

Sonoita, Arizona - Nizhoni Ranch Gallery is proud to announce a special showing of Steve Getzwiller’s personal collection at the Desert Caballeros Western Museum in Wickenburg from November 18, 2017 to June 3, 2018.

The exhibit, One Trader’s Legacy: Steve Getzwiller Collects the West, features a rare collection of Native American pieces from the owner of Nizhoni Ranch Gallery, located in Sonoita, Arizona. It will include Getzwiller’s guns, horse gear and Apache material, plus Native American art, Navajo rugs, baskets, pottery, paintings and more. It’s an incredible opportunity to see western art, and the stories that go with them, all in one place!

The Desert Caballeros Western Museum’s mission to inspire an appreciation of the art and history of the American West is the perfect venue for Getzwiller’s collection curated over the last 45-years. While Getzwiller has previously contributed to museums for exhibitions of historic and contemporary Navajo Textiles, One Trader’s Legacy marks the first time that Getzwiller’s personal collection of art, rugs, saddles, and guns will be on public display. It will include:

Guns and rifles

Apache material

Apache, Pima, Navajo Basketry

Native American Paintings

Saddles, bridles, horse gear

Navajo rugs (old and contemporary)

Native American Jewelry

Hopi Katchinas

Native American Pottery - Hopi, Acoma, etc.

Arts & Crafts furniture/lamps

Getzwiller started his lifelong passion for collecting Native American artifacts nearly 50 years ago, beginning as a teenager with his exposure to the Amerind Museum and mentor Charles C. Di Peso. A 7th generation rancher and a natural trader, he would spend weeks on the road brokering weavings for trading posts.

Over his career, Getzwiller has opened the Nizhoni Ranch Gallery, authored a book on Native American weaving, and helped re-establish the Churro sheep on the Navajo Nation.