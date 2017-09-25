San Luis Campus Holding 5th Annual Educational Family Night

San Luis, Arizona - The community is invited to join the Arizona Western College Alicia Valdez San Luis Learning Center for their fifth annual AWC Education Family Night on Wednesday, October 4th from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.

“The AWC Education Family Night highlights the college and community services, programs, and degrees in a fun and informative event for students, family, and friends,” said Omar Heredia, Advising and Student Services Coordinator for AWC’s South Yuma County campus.

Various agencies and local non-profit organizations will be showcasing their offerings and promoting education, health, and other related topics.

There will also be a Transfer Fair component to the event featuring universities from Arizona and Mexico for those exploring available options for continuing their education.

Held at the AWC San Luis Learning Center, 1340 N. 8th Ave. in San Luis, Ariz., the family night is free for all ages to attend and will include food, games, and raffles. Attendees can additionally expect to see performances by Gadsden Elementary School District schools, including their award-winning district marching band, as well as by San Luis High School and Arizona Western College.

The performance and booth registration deadline for clubs, programs, and departments is Wednesday, Sept. 27.



For more information, people can contact Omar Heredia at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or (928) 314-9422.