Children of all ages are invited to the Somerton Library

Somerton, Arizona - Children of all ages are invited to the Somerton Library for storytime, crafts, programs, and fun! There is no charge to attend any program.

Tuesday, October 3rd @ 4:00 p.m.

Comic Book Craft

Practice writing and drawing skills by making your own comic book!



Wednesday, October 4th, 11th, 18th, 25th @ 10:30 a.m.

BabyTime

Children ages 2 and under can enjoy songs, rhymes, stories, and playtime! For newborns to crawlers.



Wednesday, October 4th @ 1:30 p.m.

“Éste es mi México” Drawing Contest

Children ages 7-11 are invited to draw a picture of their favorite place in Mexico and be entered to win this nationwide drawing contest!



Thursday, October 5th & 26th @ 4:00 p.m.

Builder’s Club

Build and share ideas with fellow LEGO fans! (Ages 6-12)



Friday, October 6th, 13th, 20th, 27th @ 10:30 a.m.

Storytime

Children ages 3-5 can enjoy stories, rhymes, songs, and crafts while building language and learning skills.



Tuesday, October 17th @ 4:00 p.m.

Unicorn Horns

Design your own majestic Unicorn horn!



Saturday, October 21st @ 10:30 a.m.

Sensory Storytime

Children who are on the autism spectrum or have special needs can enjoy stories, music, songs, and movement activities. Children of all ages welcome. Please call (928) 627-2149 to register.



Tuesday, October 24th @ 4:00 p.m.

Spooky Treasure

Make a treasure chest and fill it with gold, riches, and maybe even a worm or two!



Wednesday, October 25th @ 1:30 p.m.

Tween Wii

Challenge your friends to “Super Mario Kart” to determine the true king of the Mushroom Kingdom racing circuits! (Ages 8-12)



Saturday, October 28th @ 10:00 a.m.

6th Annual Fall Festival

Families are invited to enjoy stories, games, crafts, and a Halloween costume contest! Light refreshments will be served.



The Somerton Library is located at 240 Canal Street in Somerton, AZ. For more information, call (928) 627-2149.