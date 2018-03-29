Secretary of Agriculture Perdue Announces Third “Back to Our Roots” RV Tour

Washington, DC - U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue will kick off his third “Back to Our Roots” RV tour next TUESDAY, April 3rd to hear ideas and concerns from local farmers, agriculture students and researchers, business owners, community leaders, and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) employees. Secretary Perdue will also be joined by Administrator Linda McMahon, the head of the Small Business Administration (SBA), for part of the tour. The tour spans from Tuesday to Friday and includes stops in Michigan, Ohio, and Kentucky.

“As always, our ‘Back to our Roots’ RV tour is an opportunity to get out of Washington, D.C. to hear directly from the American people in the agriculture community,” Secretary Perdue said. “While Congress continues its work on the Farm Bill, rural prosperity, and many other agriculture priorities, USDA stands ready to assist in any way possible and to be a voice for America’s farmers, ranchers, producers, and foresters.”

TUESDAY, April 3rd

MICHIGAN

Secretary Perdue Visits Michigan State University

WHAT: Secretary Perdue will have breakfast with students and faculty at Michigan State University’s College of Agriculture and Natural Resources, then be guided on a tour of the college’s agriculture research lab. After the tour, the Secretary will hold a media availability.

WHEN: TUESDAY, April 3rd at 8:35 a.m. EST

WHERE: Michigan State University, College of Agriculture and Natural Resources, 446 West Circle Drive, East Lansing, MI 48824

Secretary Perdue Visits Clemens Pork Processing Plant

WHAT: Secretary Perdue will take part in a working lunch at Clemens Pork Processing Plant, during which he will hold a discussion with Clemens staff and leaders in the local agriculture community. After the luncheon, the Secretary will hold a media availability.

WHEN: TUESDAY, April 3rd at 12:30 p.m. EST

WHERE: Clemens Pork Processing Plant, 285 North Michigan Avenue, Coldwater, MI 49036

Secretary Perdue Visits Mastronardi Produce

WHAT: Secretary Perdue will be guided on a tour of Mastronardi Produce. After the tour, the Secretary will hold a media availability.

WHEN: TUESDAY, April 3rd at 2:00 p.m. EST

WHERE: Mastronardi Produce, 270 North Fillmore Road, Coldwater, MI 49036

WEDNESDAY, April 4th

OHIO

Secretary Perdue and Administrator McMahon Visits Amherst Greenhouse

WHAT: Secretary Perdue and Administrator McMahon will tour Amherst Greenhouse. After the tour, the Secretary and Administrator will hold a media availability.

WHEN: WEDNESDAY, April 4th at 10:00 a.m. EST

WHERE: Amherst Greenhouse, 644 County Road 126, Harrod, OH 45817

Secretary Perdue and Administrator McMahon Host Townhall with Lima Chamber of Commerce and Ohio Farm Bureau

WHAT: Secretary Perdue will take part in a working lunch and conversation with Administrator McMahon, the Lima Chamber of Commerce, and Ohio Farm Bureau. After the townhall discussion, the Secretary and the Administrator will hold a media availability.

WHEN: WEDNESDAY, April 4th at 11:30 a.m. EST

WHERE: The City Club, 144 South Main Street, 3rd Floor, Lima, OH 45801

Secretary Perdue and Administrator McMahon Visit Celina Tent

WHAT: Secretary Perdue and Administrator McMahon will tour Celina Tent to see their manufacturing facilities and the tents made for disaster relief. After the tour, the Secretary and the Administrator will hold a media availability.

WHEN: WEDNESDAY, April 4th at 1:45 p.m. EST

WHERE: Celina Tent, 5373 OH-29, Celina, OH 45822

Secretary Perdue Visits Columbus Zoo and Aquarium for OneUSDA Family Day

WHAT: Secretary Perdue will meet with USDA employees and Columbus Zoo and Aquarium administration and staff during the zoo’s OneUSDA Family Day. After his visit, the Secretary will hold a media availability.

WHEN: WEDNESDAY, April 4th at 5:15 p.m. EST

WHERE: Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, 4850 West Powell Road, Powell, OH 43065

THURSDAY, April 5th

Secretary Perdue Visits Miami Township Fire-Rescue

WHAT: Secretary Perdue will tour the Miami Township Fire-Rescue facility and meet with township officials and first responders. USDA’s Office of Rural Development is assisting the construction of this 17,000-square foot building to house the Miami Township Fire and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Department. After the tour and conversation, the Secretary will hold a media availability.

WHEN: THURSDAY, April 5th at 8:00 a.m. EST

WHERE: Miami Township Fire-Rescue, 225 Corry Street, Yellow Spring, OH 45387

Secretary Perdue Visits Central State University

WHAT: Secretary Perdue will take a guided tour of Central State University’s (CSU) College of Engineering, Science, Technology, and Agriculture and participate in a roundtable discussion with CSU agriculture students. After the roundtable, the Secretary will hold a media availability.

WHEN: THURSDAY, April 5th at 9:00 a.m. EST

WHERE: Central State University, 1400 Brush Row Road, Wilberforce, OH 45384

KENTUCKY

Secretary Perdue Participates in Listening Session with Kentucky Farm Bureau

WHAT: Secretary Perdue will participate in a listening session with members of the Kentucky Farm Bureau, to hear their concerns and priorities for the upcoming Farm Bill. After the listening session, the Secretary will hold a media availability.

When: THURSDAY, April 5th at 12:45 p.m. EST

WHERE: May’s Lick Mill, 6538 U.S. Highway 68, May’s Lick, KY 41055

Secretary Perdue Tours Harold White Lumber Company

WHAT: Secretary Perdue will tour Harold White Lumber Company in Morehead, KY. After the tour, the Secretary will hold a media availability.

WHEN: THURSDAY, April 5th at 3:15 p.m. EST

WHERE: Harold White Lumber Company, 2920 Flemingsburg Road, Morehead, KY 40351

FRIDAY, April 6th

Secretary Perdue Visits Sorghum Farm and Mill

WHAT: Secretary Perdue will visit Sorghum Farm and Mill and meet with owner Danny Townsend to discuss opportunities and challenges for veterans in agriculture. After, the Secretary will hold a media availability.

WHEN: FRIDAY, April 6th at 8:30 a.m. EST

WHERE: Sorghum Farm and Mill, 11620 Main Street, Jeffersonville, KY 40337

Secretary Perdue Tours Montgomery County High School

WHAT: Secretary Perdue will tour Montgomery County High School’s Agriculture Department with Mr. Jeffery Arnett, the High School’s Agriculture Director. After the tour, the Secretary will participate in a roundtable discussion with local agriculture leaders. Following the roundtable, the Secretary will hold a media availability.

WHEN: FRIDAY, April 6th at 9:30 a.m. EST

WHERE: Montgomery County High School, 724 Woodford Drive, Mount Sterling, KY 40353

Secretary Perdue Tours Keeneland Race Track

WHAT: Secretary Perdue will tour Keeneland Race Track and have lunch with Keeneland staff. After the lunch, the Secretary will hold a media availability.

WHEN: FRIDAY, April 6th at 12:00 p.m. EST

WHERE: Keeneland Race Track, 4201 Versailles Road, Lexington, KY 40510