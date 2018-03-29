Secretary of Agriculture Perdue Announces Third “Back to Our Roots” RV Tour

Washington, DC - U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue will kick off his third “Back to Our Roots” RV tour next TUESDAY, April 3rd to hear ideas and concerns from local farmers, agriculture students and researchers, business owners, community leaders, and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) employees. Secretary Perdue will also be joined by Administrator Linda McMahon, the head of the Small Business Administration (SBA), for part of the tour. The tour spans from Tuesday to Friday and includes stops in Michigan, Ohio, and Kentucky.
“As always, our ‘Back to our Roots’ RV tour is an opportunity to get out of Washington, D.C. to hear directly from the American people in the agriculture community,” Secretary Perdue said. “While Congress continues its work on the Farm Bill, rural prosperity, and many other agriculture priorities, USDA stands ready to assist in any way possible and to be a voice for America’s farmers, ranchers, producers, and foresters.”
TUESDAY, April 3rd
MICHIGAN
Secretary Perdue Visits Michigan State University
WHAT: Secretary Perdue will have breakfast with students and faculty at Michigan State University’s College of Agriculture and Natural Resources, then be guided on a tour of the college’s agriculture research lab. After the tour, the Secretary will hold a media availability.
WHEN: TUESDAY, April 3rd at 8:35 a.m. EST
WHERE: Michigan State University, College of Agriculture and Natural Resources, 446 West Circle Drive, East Lansing, MI 48824
Secretary Perdue Visits Clemens Pork Processing Plant
WHAT: Secretary Perdue will take part in a working lunch at Clemens Pork Processing Plant, during which he will hold a discussion with Clemens staff and leaders in the local agriculture community. After the luncheon, the Secretary will hold a media availability.
WHEN: TUESDAY, April 3rd at 12:30 p.m. EST
WHERE: Clemens Pork Processing Plant, 285 North Michigan Avenue, Coldwater, MI 49036
Secretary Perdue Visits Mastronardi Produce
WHAT: Secretary Perdue will be guided on a tour of Mastronardi Produce. After the tour, the Secretary will hold a media availability.
WHEN: TUESDAY, April 3rd at 2:00 p.m. EST
WHERE: Mastronardi Produce, 270 North Fillmore Road, Coldwater, MI 49036
WEDNESDAY, April 4th
OHIO
Secretary Perdue and Administrator McMahon Visits Amherst Greenhouse
WHAT: Secretary Perdue and Administrator McMahon will tour Amherst Greenhouse. After the tour, the Secretary and Administrator will hold a media availability.
WHEN: WEDNESDAY, April 4th at 10:00 a.m. EST
WHERE: Amherst Greenhouse, 644 County Road 126, Harrod, OH 45817
Secretary Perdue and Administrator McMahon Host Townhall with Lima Chamber of Commerce and Ohio Farm Bureau
WHAT: Secretary Perdue will take part in a working lunch and conversation with Administrator McMahon, the Lima Chamber of Commerce, and Ohio Farm Bureau. After the townhall discussion, the Secretary and the Administrator will hold a media availability.
WHEN: WEDNESDAY, April 4th at 11:30 a.m. EST
WHERE: The City Club, 144 South Main Street, 3rd Floor, Lima, OH 45801
Secretary Perdue and Administrator McMahon Visit Celina Tent
WHAT: Secretary Perdue and Administrator McMahon will tour Celina Tent to see their manufacturing facilities and the tents made for disaster relief. After the tour, the Secretary and the Administrator will hold a media availability.
WHEN: WEDNESDAY, April 4th at 1:45 p.m. EST
WHERE: Celina Tent, 5373 OH-29, Celina, OH 45822
Secretary Perdue Visits Columbus Zoo and Aquarium for OneUSDA Family Day
WHAT: Secretary Perdue will meet with USDA employees and Columbus Zoo and Aquarium administration and staff during the zoo’s OneUSDA Family Day. After his visit, the Secretary will hold a media availability.
WHEN: WEDNESDAY, April 4th at 5:15 p.m. EST
WHERE: Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, 4850 West Powell Road, Powell, OH 43065
THURSDAY, April 5th
Secretary Perdue Visits Miami Township Fire-Rescue
WHAT: Secretary Perdue will tour the Miami Township Fire-Rescue facility and meet with township officials and first responders. USDA’s Office of Rural Development is assisting the construction of this 17,000-square foot building to house the Miami Township Fire and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Department. After the tour and conversation, the Secretary will hold a media availability.
WHEN: THURSDAY, April 5th at 8:00 a.m. EST
WHERE: Miami Township Fire-Rescue, 225 Corry Street, Yellow Spring, OH 45387
Secretary Perdue Visits Central State University
WHAT: Secretary Perdue will take a guided tour of Central State University’s (CSU) College of Engineering, Science, Technology, and Agriculture and participate in a roundtable discussion with CSU agriculture students. After the roundtable, the Secretary will hold a media availability.
WHEN: THURSDAY, April 5th at 9:00 a.m. EST
WHERE: Central State University, 1400 Brush Row Road, Wilberforce, OH 45384
KENTUCKY
Secretary Perdue Participates in Listening Session with Kentucky Farm Bureau
WHAT: Secretary Perdue will participate in a listening session with members of the Kentucky Farm Bureau, to hear their concerns and priorities for the upcoming Farm Bill. After the listening session, the Secretary will hold a media availability.
When: THURSDAY, April 5th at 12:45 p.m. EST
WHERE: May’s Lick Mill, 6538 U.S. Highway 68, May’s Lick, KY 41055
Secretary Perdue Tours Harold White Lumber Company
WHAT: Secretary Perdue will tour Harold White Lumber Company in Morehead, KY. After the tour, the Secretary will hold a media availability.
WHEN: THURSDAY, April 5th at 3:15 p.m. EST
WHERE: Harold White Lumber Company, 2920 Flemingsburg Road, Morehead, KY 40351
FRIDAY, April 6th
Secretary Perdue Visits Sorghum Farm and Mill
WHAT: Secretary Perdue will visit Sorghum Farm and Mill and meet with owner Danny Townsend to discuss opportunities and challenges for veterans in agriculture. After, the Secretary will hold a media availability.
WHEN: FRIDAY, April 6th at 8:30 a.m. EST
WHERE: Sorghum Farm and Mill, 11620 Main Street, Jeffersonville, KY 40337
Secretary Perdue Tours Montgomery County High School
WHAT: Secretary Perdue will tour Montgomery County High School’s Agriculture Department with Mr. Jeffery Arnett, the High School’s Agriculture Director. After the tour, the Secretary will participate in a roundtable discussion with local agriculture leaders. Following the roundtable, the Secretary will hold a media availability.
WHEN: FRIDAY, April 6th at 9:30 a.m. EST
WHERE: Montgomery County High School, 724 Woodford Drive, Mount Sterling, KY 40353
Secretary Perdue Tours Keeneland Race Track
WHAT: Secretary Perdue will tour Keeneland Race Track and have lunch with Keeneland staff. After the lunch, the Secretary will hold a media availability.
WHEN: FRIDAY, April 6th at 12:00 p.m. EST
WHERE: Keeneland Race Track, 4201 Versailles Road, Lexington, KY 40510