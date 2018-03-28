Wal-Mart Armed Robbery

Yuma, Arizona - This evening at 8:15pm, the Yuma Police Department responded to a report of Threats with a weapon at the Wal-Mart, 2501 S. Ave B.

The initial investigation revealed a male subject entered the business and approached an associate at the money center desk. The subject indicated he had a weapon and demanded money from the associate.

The suspects fled the store and left the area in an unknown vehicle.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic Male with light complexion, wearing a dark colored short sleeve shirt with a red long sleeve shirt underneath and blue jeans. Last seen wearing a straw hat and white bandana.

There were no reported injuries reference to this case.

The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about this case to please call the Yuma Police Department at 928-373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.