Texas DPS Top 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender Apprehended at Presidio Port of Entry

Presidio, Texas - U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Field Operations officers working at the Presidio port of entry took custody of a fugitive listed on Texas DPS 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders list. The man was processed by CBP officers after he was brought to the port by Mexican law enforcement officials Thursday afternoon.

“It is not uncommon for CBP officers to encounter fugitives who are returning to the U.S. after fleeing to a foreign country to avoid prosecution, “said Michael Neipert, CBP Presidio Port Director. “In this case the cooperative spirit existing between U.S. and Mexican law enforcement agencies led to the apprehension and identification of this high profile target.”

The apprehension was made when Mexican authorities escorted 39-year-old Daniel Carrillo to the port from Mexico. CBP officers took custody of the subject and performed law enforcement queries confirming an active warrant for his arrest. He was then turned over to the U.S. Marshal Service. Carrillo is a U.S. citizen and according to the DPS lookout his last known address was in Alpine, Texas.

