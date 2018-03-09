Border Patrol Agents Arrest Convicted Child Sex Offender

Naco, Arizona - Border Patrol agents from the Brian A. Terry Station arrested a previously convicted sex offender Monday afternoon shortly after he illegally entered the United States near Naco.

Agents apprehended Cirilo Flores-Albino, a 46-year-old Mexican national, less than 20 yards north of the international border and transported him to their station for further processing.

During processing, agents conducted a records check and learned Flores was convicted in 2009 for indecent liberty with a child in Harnett County, North Carolina. He is in federal custody pending prosecution for re-entry as an aggravated felon.

All persons apprehended by the Border Patrol undergo criminal history checks using biometrics to ensure illegal immigrants with criminal histories are positively identified.

