Yuma Mayor Douglas Nicholls and area mayors to host 2nd Annual Binational Bicycle Ride

Yuma County, Arizona - Yuma Mayor Douglas J. Nicholls and the area mayors of the 4FrontED region will host the 2nd Annual Mayors' Binational Bicycle Ride on Saturday, October 21, beginning at 8 a.m. in Yuma and finishing in San Luis Rio Colorado, Sonora, Mexico.

The binational ride will start at the Yuma Civic Center (1440 W. Desert Hills Drive) at 8 a.m., with on-site registration starting at 7 a.m. in the parking lot. There is no cost to participate.

From the Yuma Civic Center, the mayors will head out northbound on Avenue A to 32nd Street, then westbound 32nd Street to Avenue B. From there, the group will ride to Somerton, Gadsden, San Luis and San Luis Rio Colorado. The route will finish in "El Bosque" of San Luis Rio Colorado, a park in the Sonoran city just south of the U.S.-Mexico border.

There will be approximately 5-6 stations along the route where water will be provided.