Spooktacular Places of the World

San Luis, Arizona - On Tuesday, October 10th, the San Luis Library will present “Spooktacular Places of the World” at 4:00 p.m. From haunted casas in Mexico to old ghost towns in the American Southwest, prepare for chills and thrills!

There is no charge to attend.



The San Luis Library is located at 1075 N 6th Avenue in San Luis, Arizona.