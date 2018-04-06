Where Does Your Money Go?

Yuma, Arizona - Ever wonder where your money goes? On Saturday, April 14th, the University of Arizona – Cooperative Extension will present “Where Does Your Money Go?” at 4:00 p.m. at the Main Library. Learn basic budgeting skills that will help you organize your daily activities and spending habits to keep money in your pocket! All ages welcome.

There is no charge to attend.



This workshop is offered in conjunction with Thinking Money, a traveling exhibition designed to teach tweens, teens and the adults in their lives about money. The interactive, all-ages exhibit will be at the Main Library, 2951 S 21st Drive, through May 5th. The exhibit is free and open to the public during library hours, Monday-Thursday 9AM-9PM; Friday-Saturday 9AM-5PM.



For more information, call (928) 782-1871.



Thinking Money was created by the American Library Association (ALA) in partnership with the FINRA Investor Education Foundation.