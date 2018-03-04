Arizona Improves Efficiency Of State Government

Phoenix, Arizona - Arizona taxpayers deserve nothing but the best out of the $42 billion they invest in state government every year.

Governor Ducey implemented the Arizona Management System (AMS) with the goal of making state government operate at the speed of business, improving customer service, and benefiting the lives of Arizona citizens.

With a vision to modernize and streamline state government, we have worked hard alongside our state employees and agency heads to track progress in achieving better, faster, and more efficient outcomes for Arizonans.

Here are a few examples of the many improvements Arizona citizens will find from these statewide efforts:

Addressing The Opioid Epidemic: After Governor Ducey declared the opioid crisis a public health emergency, the Arizona Department of Health Services utilized AMS resources and techniques to engage over 1,350 Arizonans in putting forth a coordinated response to the epidemic. The Arizona Opioid Epidemic Act, signed into law on January 26th, was based off of months of stakeholder feedback and community input.

Reducing Recidivism: Through collaboration between the Arizona Department of Homeland Security, Corrections, and other state agencies, significant progress has been made in giving former inmates a real second chance. In just one year, recidivism decreased by 10 percent, the prison population went down by 1,267 inmates, and 725 inmates successfully completed programs at second chance centers.

Decreasing Wait Times At The MVD: The Motor Vehicle Division (MVD) had an average customer experience time of 54 minutes in July of 2016. The MVD set, met, and succeeded their goal of reducing experience times below 30 minutes. In 2017, the average experience time for urban MVD offices was 25 minutes. Reduced wait times at the MVD saved Arizona customers 1.3 million hours in 2017.

Safe Foster Care Reduction: The Department of Child Safety (DCS) reduced the number of children entering foster care by 21 percent in the last year, representing the largest percent change nationally. DCS has also reduced inactive case backlog from 16,200 to 178, reduced total open reports from 33,245 to 5,669, reduced the service waitlist from over 1,000 to 52 families, and improved response time compliance from 54 percent to 92 percent. These efforts have resulted in improved quality and care for Arizona’s children in need.

Moving Permits Online: Previously, customers were required to physically visit the Arizona Department of Environment (ADEQ) to apply for permits. Now, ADEQ offers 25 percent of their services online. Moving services online has enabled ADEQ to learn of problems in a matter of two days as opposed to two months, benefiting not only ADEQ customers but all Arizona citizens. ADEQ has also reduced the vehicle emissions inspection fee, saving Arizona motorists more than $5.9 million through January 2018.

Cutting Needless Regulations: Governor Ducey set the goal of eliminating 500 unnecessary regulations by the end of 2017. With input from the public and stakeholders, Arizona agencies met and exceeded that goal, eliminating 676 regulatory burdens and saving Arizona businesses over $48 million in lost productivity without costing the general fund a dime.

Reducing Fleet Numbers: Reducing our state fleet by 767 vehicles coupled with decreasing state travel and personal vehicle reimbursements has resulted in over $3 million in hard savings and $31 million in cost avoidance.

Decreasing Burdensome Fees: Customer savings across state government are significant. We have calculated over $6.3 million in savings to customers through reduced fees at ADEQ and the Industrial Commission of Arizona alone.

Building on these success stories, we will continue to improve the efficiency, accountability, and transparency of state government to do more good for the people of Arizona.