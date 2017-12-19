Christmas DUI Detail

Yuma, Arizona - The City of Yuma Police Department will be conducting an impaired driving detail on Friday, December 22nd; Saturday, December 23rd; Sunday, December 24th and Monday, December 25th, 2017. Additional officers will be roving city streets looking to stop and arrest drivers who are impaired by alcohol and/or drugs. These DUI patrols, in addition to regularly scheduled patrol officers, are all looking for signs of an impaired driver behind the wheel.

With help from the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, the focus will be impaired driving and the apprehension of impaired drivers. The City of Yuma Police Department will also actively enforce traffic laws and get impaired drivers off the road, raise public awareness about the dangers of impaired driving and most importantly, to save more lives on our roadways.

Impaired driving is one of America’s most often committed and deadliest crimes.

We recommend the following easy steps for a safe Christmas Holiday.