Library Family Feud

Yuma, Arizona - On Wednesday, November 29th, the Heritage Library is hosting Library Family Feud! Gather a team of up to five people, and join us at 4:00 p.m. for a contest based on the “Family Feud” game show. Ages 8 and older welcome.

There is no charge to attend; however, registration is encouraged. For more information, and to register, call (928) 783-5415.



The Heritage Library is located at 350 S Third Avenue.