City of Yuma primary election results reveal tight race

Yuma, Arizona - The City of Yuma held its general election Tuesday, November 7, where voters had their opportunity to elect three at-large seats on the City Council.

Polls closed at 7 p.m. The current count reflects 6,549 ballots cast, including:

• Early ballots that have been processed and counted.

• Poll results from all of the 3 voting centers.

As of 8:50 p.m. Tuesday, approximately 1,013 ballots remain to be counted. No other totals will be released Tuesday night. These may not entirely be city election ballots, as the possibility exists that some voters may have dropped off their mail-in ballots for Somerton’s election at Yuma voting centers.

Yuma County indicated they will convene again at 9 a.m. Thursday to count the remaining ballots. The City hopes to receive final totals as soon as late Thursday afternoon.

City Council / Votes Cast /Percentage of Ballots Cast

Counts, Gregory 2,790 43%

Knight, Gary 3,219 49%

McClendon, Leslie 2,881 44%

Rojas-McNair, Kristina 2,404 37%

Rosevear, Ken 2,756 42%

Watts, Karen 2,816 43%

Percentages reflect a percentage of the total number of ballots cast, rather than a percentage of the total number of votes cast, because Yuma City Council seats are considered at-large, and each ballot may contain up to three votes for members of the City Council.

Mayor Douglas Nicholls and Presiding Judge James Coil were both re-elected to four-year terms as a result of the Aug. 29 election, having each exceeded 50 percent of the vote.

Votes will become final and official once canvassed by the Yuma City Council.