Computer classes will be offered at the Main Library

Yuma, Arizona - The following computer classes will be offered at the Main Library, 2951 S 21st Drive.

For more information, call (928) 782-1871.



Please note, the library will be closed on Saturday, November 11th, for Veterans Day, and will also be closed Thursday, November 23rd, and Friday, November 24th, for Thanksgiving.

Basic Classes



Mouse & Keyboarding Basics

New to computers? Start with this self-paced computer class to build up basic mouse and keyboard skills.

Monday, November 6th & 20th @ 9:30 a.m.



Computer Basics

Become familiar with computer components and demystify computer jargon. One session class; basic mouse skills are required.

Wednesday, November 8th & 22nd @ 9:30 a.m.



Internet Basics

Learn basic skills to navigate the Internet. One session class; basic mouse and computer skills are required.

Thursday, November 9th & 30th @ 3:00 p.m.



Advanced Classes



Facebook

Familiarize yourself with the popular social networking tool, Facebook! Learn how it works, what it’s for, and how to secure privacy settings. One session class; basic computer skills are required.

Wednesday, November 15th @ 9:30 a.m.



Windows 10

An introduction to Microsoft Windows 10. One session class; basic computer skills are required.

Friday, November 3rd @ 11:00 a.m.



Intro to WordPress

Business Librarian Andrew Zollman shares tips for building a website in WordPress. Participants will create a basic webpage during the workshop. Space is limited to 12 people.

Saturday, November 18th @ 10:00 a.m.



Drop-In Tech Help

Drop in with your computer, laptop, or tablet question. Mobile devices welcome!

Tuesday, November 7th & 21st @ 9:30 a.m.

Thursday, November 16th @ 3:00 p.m.



MS Excel

Learn how to use the spreadsheet program to make different projects. One session class; basic computer skills are required.

Tuesday, November 14th @ 6:00 p.m.



Android Tablet Basics

An introduction to your Android based tablet. One session class; basic computer skills are required.

Thursday, November 9th @ 11:00 a.m.



Digital Photo Back-up

Learn how to backup and store the visual history of your life! One session class; basic computer skills are required.

Tuesday, November 14th @ 9:30 a.m.



Fake News

Become more media-savvy and learn how to identify fake news. One session class; basic computer skills are required.

Wednesday, November 15th @ 3:00 p.m.



iPad Basics

An introduction to your iPad. One session class; basic computer skills are required.

Thursday, November 30th @ 11:00 a.m.



Correo Electronico

Set up a free e-mail account, and learn how to send and receive e-mails. One session class; basic computer skills are required. Please note, this class is taught in Spanish.

Friday, November 17th @ 3:00 p.m.



There is no charge to attend; however, space is limited. Classes are offered on a first-come, first-served basis. Please sign in at the second floor Computer Access Desk before the class begins.