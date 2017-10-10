Compression Only CPR Milestone

Yuma, Arizona - The Yuma Fire Department began training area citizens in Compression Only CPR (COCPR) in early 2009. In September we passed the 10,000th person trained in this critical treatment for cardiac arrest. Although we could not specify a particular person being the 10,000th student, we do know it took place on September 15th during classes at Gila Vista Jr. High School. Nearly 300 Gila Vista students took part in the 6 classes given that day during the Physical Education periods.

YFD appreciates Gila Vista allowing us the opportunity to pass on this lifesaving information!

According to the American Red Cross, more than 350,000 cardiac arrests occur each year in the U.S. A person in cardiac arrest has a greatly reduced chance of survival unless a bystander takes immediate action until the paramedics arrive. The heart has stopped pumping blood through their body and that circulation is essential to sustain life.

The University of Arizona’s Sarver Heart Center (where the Compression Only method was pioneered) says that for every minute a person in cardiac arrest is not getting CPR (Cardio-Pulmonary Resuscitation) their chance of survival drops by 10%. COCPR is easy to learn and easy to use. It also does not involve mouth-to-mouth rescue breathing. Studies have shown this method is not only more likely to be used, but also is more effective than traditional CPR.

For more information about COCPR classes, or other fire and injury prevention classes, contact the Yuma Fire Department Public Information Office at 928-373-4855.