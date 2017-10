Deason Gardner Law Firm, will host “Estate Planning 101”

Yuma, Arizona - The Yuma Main Library, in collaboration with Deason Gardner Law Firm, will host “Estate Planning 101” on Tuesday, October 17th, at 10:30 a.m. Learn about the ABCs of Wills and Trusts that are unique to Arizona and available for residents and non-residents. Topics include estate taxes, wills vs. trusts, avoiding probate, and long-term care planning options.

There is no charge to attend.



The Main Library is located at 2951 S 21st Drive. For more information, call (928) 782-1871.