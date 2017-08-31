Labor Day DUI Detail

Yuma, Arizona - The City of Yuma Police Department is conducting an impaired driving detail on Friday, September 1st, Saturday, September 2nd, Sunday, September 3rd, and Monday, September 4th, 2017. Officers will be looking the signs of an impaired driver behind the wheel.

With help from the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety the focus will be impaired driving and the apprehension of impaired drivers. The City of Yuma Police Department will also actively enforce traffic laws and get impaired drivers off the road, raise public awareness about the dangers of impaired driving, and most importantly, to save more lives on our roadways.

Impaired driving is one of America’s most often committed and deadliest crimes.

We recommend the following easy steps, for a safe Labor Day holiday: