Miura Debuts KM-009 Putter

Scottsdale, Arizona - Miura Golf has introduced the KM-009, a brand-new design that outperforms previous putter models. "This classic toe-weighted design proves it is possible to match looks with performance," says Hoyt McGarity, President of Miura Golf. "Although putters aren't our core focus, the Miura family has never attached their name to any product that did not live up to their extremely high standards."

Made of milled mild steel, this blade-style putter has a rolled top line and tapered heel that makes it easy to square to the putting line. The face is forgiving and produces an impact strike that creates a solid feel with the control needed to achieve the truest rolls from reduced skid. It goes through the same forging process as all Miura irons, renowned for delivering both feel and performance. The KM-009 is finished in a clean, sleek white chrome.

"We are committed to designing clubs for players who insist on the very best in terms of looks and performance," says McGarity. "The KM-009 will exceed expectations on both levels."

About Miura Golf

Miura has been making the world's finest forged golf clubs since 1977. Designed and constructed by the Miura family in Himeji, Japan, each club is individually made using the patented Miura forging process.

World-renowned craftsman Katsuhiro Miura began hand crafting and grinding irons in 1957 and has since created one of the most respected brands in the golf industry. Miura's endless quest to make the perfect club has introduced over 10 product series. This number continues to grow as the next generation of the Miura family-led by sons Yoshitaka and Shinei-continue the meticulous refinement and evolution of the Miura product lines. Each club is handcrafted and never mass produced, as generations of passion and steelmaking skill bring to the world the finest forged golf clubs.

For more information on Miura Golf, visit https://www.MiuraGolf.com .