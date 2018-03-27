Wellton Family Activities

Wellton, Arizona - Adults and children of all ages are invited to the Wellton Library for movies, crafts, and fun! There is no charge to attend any program.

Tuesday, April 3rd @ 3:30 p.m.

Bilingual Storytime

Children and parents can enjoy stories, music, and activities in English and Spanish.



Wednesday, April 4th, 11th, 18th, 25th @ 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 7th, 14th, 21st, 28th @ 2:00 p.m.

Teen Gaming

Challenge your friends to Xbox games! (Ages 13-17)



Thursday, April 5th, 12th, 19th, 26th @ 3:30 p.m.

After School Craft

Youngsters age 4 and up are welcome to join us each week for a different craft. (Children under age 10, bring an adult assistant!)



Friday, April 6th & 20th @ 3:30 p.m.

Library Lab

Ages 6-12 can participate in STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Mathematics) related challenges including experiments, projects, games, and other activities. This month, make mini bio-domes and learn to code using Scratch 2.0.



Friday, April 6th @ 4:00 p.m.

3D Printer/Tinkercad

Learn how to design your own 3D object with Tinkercad! (Ages 13-17)



Saturday, April 7th, 14th, 21st, 28th @ 1:30 p.m.

Movie Matinee

Cinema lovers are invited to enjoy old favorites and newly released DVDs! Films may be rated up to PG-13. Call the library at (928) 785-9575 to learn titles and age appropriateness. Snacks and beverages allowed.



Tuesday, April 10th, 17th, 24th @ 3:30 p.m.

Storytime

Young children can participate in stories, rhymes, songs, and crafts while building language and learning skills. Most beneficial for ages infant to six years old.



Tuesday, April 10th @ 4:00 p.m.

Teen Craft

Show off your artistic side and create CD Scratch Art! (Ages 13-17)



Thursday, April 12th @ 3:00 p.m.

D.E.A.R. (Drop Everything And Read!)

Did you know that children are more likely to become readers when they observe the adults in their lives reading? Celebrated every year on April 12th, Drop Everything And Read day invites readers of all ages to take a break and enjoy reading. Help us fill the library with readers from 3:00-4:00 p.m.!



Friday, April 13th & 27th @ 3:30 p.m.

Builders Club

Ages 4-12 can unleash creativity through construction! Different building materials and challenges will be provided to facilitate critical thinking and learning through play.



The Wellton Library is located at 28790 San Jose Avenue in Wellton, AZ. For more information, call (928) 785-9575.