Valentine’s Day surprise

Boone, Iowa - Cynthia Holmes of Boone, had quite a surprise when her husband came home and presented her with a scratch-off lottery ticket instead of flowers and/or chocolates on Valentine’s Day, reports the Association of Mature American Citizens.

It may not have been quite what she expected but her look of disappointment quickly turned into one of euphoria. What she thought was just a chintzy, last minute $10 token gift turned out to be a hefty $100,000 winner. Talk about a romantic way to spend the evening!