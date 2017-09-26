San Luis Library coloring and crafts

San Luis, Arizona - Adults are invited to the San Luis Library for coloring and crafts! There is no charge to attend.

Wednesday, October 4th, 11th, 18th, 25th @ 4:00 p.m.

Family Crafts

Bring the whole family and enjoy a different craft every week!



Thursday, October 5th, 12th, 19th, 26th @ 4:00 p.m.

The Artist’s Club

Enjoy drawing and painting, and share tips and techniques with other artists.



Friday, October 6th, 13th, 20th, 27th @ 3:00 p.m.

Coloring for Adults

Relax and enjoy coloring on the patio with supplies provided by the library.



Saturday, October 14th @ 2:00 p.m.

Giant Paper Flowers

Learn to make “flores de papel,” beautiful Mexican-style paper flowers. Tissue paper and other supplies will be provided.



The San Luis Library is located at 1075 N 6th Avenue in San Luis, Arizona. For more information, call (928) 627-8344.