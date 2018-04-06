International Roma Day

Washington, DC - Deputy Secretary of State John J. Sullivan: "On behalf of the United States, I wish all Roma everywhere a happy International Roma Day.

"On April 8, we celebrate the Romani people, their rich cultural heritage, and worldwide societal contributions. We are proud to recognize the over one million Americans of Romani descent who have helped to shape our great nation.

"To commemorate this day, the United States reaffirms our commitment to the equal treatment of all Roma people so they can be free to build the best future for themselves and their families, in dignity, wherever they call home."