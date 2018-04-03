President Donald J. Trump Announces Intent to Nominate and Appoint Personnel to Key Administration Posts

Washington, DC - President Donald J. Trump Monday announced his intent to nominate and appoint the following individuals to key positions in his Administration:

Justin George Muzinich of New York, to be the Deputy Secretary of the Treasury. Mr. Muzinich currently serves as Counselor to the Secretary of the Treasury. Mr. Muzinich advises the Secretary on domestic and international policy initiatives, including tax reform. Immediately prior to joining the Treasury Department, he was President of Muzinich & Co., an international investment firm, and taught at Columbia Business School. Mr. Muzinich holds a J.D. from Yale Law School where he was an Olin Fellow, an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School where he was a Baker Scholar, and a B.A. from Harvard.

Duane C. Caneva of Illinois to be Chief Medical Officer of the Department of Homeland Security. Dr. Caneva is an emergency medicine physician who recently served as the Director of Medical Preparedness Policy at the National Security Council. In this role, he directed policy development and execution for interagency efforts related to the healthcare sector, including biodefense, healthcare, and public health preparedness and response. A retired Navy officer, Dr. Caneva has held roles in the United States Navy, White House, Department of Homeland Security, and Department of State. Dr. Caneva received both his Bachelor of Arts in Chemistry and Doctor of Medicine from the University of Chicago. He also received a Master of Science in National Security Strategy from the National War College.