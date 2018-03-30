President Donald J. Trump Announces Intent to Appoint Personnel to Key Administration Posts

Washington, DC - President Donald J. Trump today announced his intent to appoint the following individuals to key positions in his Administration:

Emily Colson of Massachusetts to be a Member of the President’s Committee for People with Intellectual Disabilities for the remainder of the two year term expiring May 11, 2019.

Olegario D. Cantos VII of Virginia to be a Member of the President’s Committee for People with Intellectual Disabilities for the remainder of the two year term expiring May 11, 2019.

Claudia Horn of North Carolina to be a Member of the President’s Committee for People with Intellectual Disabilities for the remainder of the two year term expiring May 11, 2019.

Stephanie Hubach of Pennsylvania to be a Member of the President’s Committee for People with Intellectual Disabilities for the remainder of the two year term expiring May 11, 2019.

Annette Liike of Michigan to be a Member of the President’s Committee for People with Intellectual Disabilities for the remainder of the two year term expiring May 11, 2019.

Vijayalakshmi Appareddy of Tennessee to be a Member of the President’s Committee for People with Intellectual Disabilities for the remainder of the two year term expiring May 11, 2019.

Karen Moderow of California to be a Member of the President’s Committee for People with Intellectual Disabilities for the remainder of the two year term expiring May 11, 2019.

Christopher Glenn Neeley of South Carolina, for the remainder of the two year term expiring May 11, 2018 and an additional two year term, and upon appointment to be designated Chair.