U.S. Citizen with Multiple Felony Convictions Found with Heroin and Meth at Immigration Checkpoint

Yuma, Arizona - Yuma Sector Border Patrol’s Blythe Station agents arrested a male U.S. citizen with a lengthy criminal history, found with narcotics, drug paraphernalia, and cash during an inspection at the Highway 78 Immigration Checkpoint early Monday morning.

At approximately 4:45 a.m., agents stopped a 2004 Ford Sport Trac after a canine alerted to an odor it was trained to detect in the primary inspection lane of the checkpoint. A subsequent search of the vehicle led agents to the discovery of a backpack with two bundles of heroin weighing 0.65 pounds, worth an estimated $11,486; 0.1 pounds of methamphetamine, worth an estimated $343; and drug paraphernalia.

The 40-year-old United States citizen was arrested on drug charges. The vehicle, narcotics, money and drug paraphernalia were seized.

